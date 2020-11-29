Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo de Pensilvania desestima otra demanda del entorno de Trump contra el voto por correo

Joe Biden ha sido el ganador de las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU, aunque Donald Trump lo sigue negando.

Donald Trump durante su discurso de Acción de Gracias.
Donald Trump durante su discurso de Acción de Gracias. REUTERS/Erin Scott

MADRID

europa press

El Tribunal Supremo de Pensilvania ha desestimado este sábado una demanda contra el voto por correo interpuesta por el congresista republicano en Pensilvania Mike Kelly en lo que supone otra derrota más del entorno del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, en los juzgados.

En este caso particular, la demanda se ha centrado en que el estado de Pensilvania no había aprobado correctamente la ley que permitía el acceso universal al voto por correo, es decir, que las papeletas para votar por correo se envían a los domicilios del votante sin que este tenga que realizar un trámite previo.

Por ello, Kelly solicitaba que se cancelaran todos los votos por correo, mayoritariamente demócratas, o que se permitiera al estado, en cuyas cámaras los republicanos tienen mayoría, seleccionar a los electores que deben ir al colegio electoral.

El Tribunal ha desestimado sin dejar posibilidad de apelación el caso, según ha informado la cadena de televisión ABC. Entre los motivos para hacerlo se encuentra que la ley que permite el voto por correo universal se aprobó con una amplia mayoría en octubre de 2019, por lo que, si Kelly pensaba que era ilegal, debía haber presentado antes la demanda.

En su auto, el juez David N. Wecht ha sido duro con los demandantes a los que ha acusado de no ser capaces de demostrar "que un simple voto por correo haya sido contado fraudulentamente".

Pese a que su campaña supera la treintena de derrotas en los tribunales, Trump sigue asegurando en Twitter y sin pruebas que las elecciones del 3 de noviembre fueron un fraude y que él es el verdadero ganador.

