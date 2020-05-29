Estás leyendo: Trump anuncia que EEUU "rompe su relación con la OMS" por la gestión de la covid-19

Trump anuncia que EEUU "rompe su relación con la OMS" por la gestión de la covid-19

Supone la suspensión permanente de la contribución de su país a la organización, ahora congelada, y que se estima entre 400 y 500 millones de dólares anuales, un 15% del presupuesto total del organismo.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en la Casa Blanca. / EFE - YURI GRIPAS
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este viernes que decidió "romper" la relación de su país con la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), a la que acusa de haber gestionado mal la emergencia sanitaria de la covid-19, al creer en exceso las informaciones aportadas por China.

Aunque no dio más detalles al respecto durante una conferencia de prensa, el anuncio de Trump supone la suspensión permanente de la contribución de su país a la organización, ahora congelada y que se estima entre 400 y 500 millones de dólares anuales, lo que equivale aproximadamente a un 15% del presupuesto total del organismo.

