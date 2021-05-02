Estás leyendo: Reino Unido estudia vacunar a los niños al inicio del próximo curso escolar

Reino Unido estudia vacunar a los niños al inicio del próximo curso escolar

Se plantean administrar una dosis de Pfizer a los mayores de 12 años a partir de septiembre.

Varios viales con dosis de vacuna contra el coronavirus. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

El Gobierno del Reino Unido estudia administrar una dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer contra el coronavirus a los niños mayores de 12 años en septiembre, al inicio del siguiente curso escolar, reveló este domingo el diario The Sunday Times.

"Necesitamos estar preparados para inmunizar a los niños, particularmente a los adolescentes, de manera rápida y efectiva si es necesario", afirmó al diario Adam Finn, miembro del Comité Conjunto de Vacunación e Inmunización (JCVI, en inglés).

El pediatra subrayo que "es extremadamente importante que la educación no se interrumpa en modo alguno el próximo año académico".

Linda Bauld, profesora de Salud Pública en la Universidad de Edimburgo, constató que los planes sanitarios del Reino Unido se mueven "en esa dirección".

"El motivo es mejorar la inmunidad de rebaño", apunta un experta

"El motivo para vacunar a los niños es realmente mejorar la inmunidad de rebaño", sostuvo en una entrevista con Times Radio.

La pasada semana, el ministro de Sanidad, Matt Hancock, avanzó que el Gobierno ha comprado 60 millones de dosis adicionales de la vacuna de Pfizer para administrar "dosis de refuerzo" en otoño.

El Ejecutivo contempla la posibilidad de dar una tercera dosis a ciertos sectores de la población para reforzar la inmunidad lograda con las dos primeras inyecciones.

Estudia asimismo que esa tercera dosis sea una vacuna elaborada por una farmacéutica distinta a las dos primeras, si los ensayos sugieren que esa estrategia puede incrementar la protección

