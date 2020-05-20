madridActualizado:
Los guardacostas griegos han incrementado en 2020 las devoluciones en caliente y las prácticas abusivas hacia los refugiados que intentan llegar al país por el mar Egeo, según denunciaron dos ONG de ámbito nacional e internacional.
En un comunicado conjunto, la organización Refugee Support Aegean y la alemana Pro Asyl afirman que en los primeros meses del año guardias costeros han repelido a las embarcaciones de refugiados con medidas disuasorias violentas obligándolas a regresar a Turquía, una estrategia que cuenta con la ayuda de la Agencia Europea de Fronteras y Costas (Frontex) y de fuerzas de la OTAN.
El portavoz del Gobierno heleno, Stelios Petsas, ha tachado estas denuncias como "noticias falsas" a pesar de las pruebas gráficas de las ONG
Según la investigación de ambas ONG, la actuación de estos cuerpos pasa por maniobras como disparar cerca de los barcos, quitarlos la gasolina o destruir sus motores y remolcarlos en dirección a Turquía, dejándolos a merced de condiciones marítimas adversas.
Esta práctica, aunque denunciada en infinidad de ocasiones por las ONG en el pasado, ha sido negada por todos los Gobiernos griegos en los últimos años, independientemente de la adscripción política.
El portavoz del Gobierno actual, Stelios Petsas, ha tildado esas alegaciones de noticias falsas a pesar de que diversas ONG han aportado pruebas gráficas.
En las últimas semanas, según recalcan las organizaciones en su comunicado, los medios nacionales y locales también han informado de expulsiones colectivas a Turquía de grupos de refugiados que llegaron a las islas de Samos y Quíos.
En lo que va de 2020, casi 9.800 personas han llegado a Grecia en busca de refugio, según Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR). Casi un 80% lo ha hecho por vía marítima hacia las islas del Egeo, la mayoría procedente de países como Afganistán o Siria.
