Estás leyendo: Varias ONG denuncian el aumento de devoluciones en caliente de Grecia hacia Turquía

Público
Público

Devoluciones en caliente Varias ONG denuncian el aumento de devoluciones en caliente de Grecia hacia Turquía

Las organizaciones Refugee Support Aegean y Pro Asyl afirman que la actuación de los guardacostas helenos recurren a  maniobras agresivas contra los refugiados como disparar cerca de los barcos, quitarles la gasolina o destruir sus motores y remolcarles en dirección a Turquía.

Refugiados en Lesbos, Grecia, subiendo a uno de los autobuses que les trasladaban al puerto para embarcarse hacia Atenas y proseguir su camino hacia el norte de Europa. Tras el acuerdo UE-Turquía, ya no es posible salir de centro de identificación.- BDFM
Refugiados en Lesbos, Grecia, subiendo a uno de los autobuses que les trasladaban al puerto para embarcarse hacia Atenas. / ARCHIVO

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Los guardacostas griegos han incrementado en 2020 las devoluciones en caliente y las prácticas abusivas hacia los refugiados que intentan llegar al país por el mar Egeo, según denunciaron dos ONG de ámbito nacional e internacional. 

En un comunicado conjunto, la organización Refugee Support Aegean y la alemana Pro Asyl afirman que en los primeros meses del año guardias costeros han repelido a las embarcaciones de refugiados con medidas disuasorias violentas obligándolas a regresar a Turquía, una estrategia que cuenta con la ayuda de la Agencia Europea de Fronteras y Costas (Frontex) y de fuerzas de la OTAN.

El portavoz del Gobierno heleno, Stelios Petsas, ha tachado estas denuncias como "noticias falsas" a pesar de las pruebas gráficas de las ONG

Según la investigación de ambas ONG, la actuación de estos cuerpos pasa por maniobras como disparar cerca de los barcos, quitarlos la gasolina o destruir sus motores y remolcarlos en dirección a Turquía, dejándolos a merced de condiciones marítimas adversas. 

Esta práctica, aunque denunciada en infinidad de ocasiones por las ONG en el pasado, ha sido negada por todos los Gobiernos griegos en los últimos años, independientemente de la adscripción política. 

El portavoz del Gobierno actual, Stelios Petsas, ha tildado esas alegaciones de noticias falsas a pesar de que diversas ONG han aportado pruebas gráficas

En las últimas semanas, según recalcan las organizaciones en su comunicado, los medios nacionales y locales también han informado de expulsiones colectivas a Turquía de grupos de refugiados que llegaron a las islas de Samos y Quíos.

En lo que va de 2020, casi 9.800 personas han llegado a Grecia en busca de refugio, según Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR). Casi un 80% lo ha hecho por vía marítima hacia las islas del Egeo, la mayoría procedente de países como Afganistán o Siria.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú