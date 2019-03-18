Público
Utrecht Varios heridos en un tiroteo en Utrecht

Según testigos, un hombre sacó un arma y comenzó a disparar de forma aleatoria y continuada contra los viandantes.

Varias personas resultaron heridas este lunes en un tiroteo en la plaza 24 del Octubre, situada en la zona oeste de la ciudad de Utrecht, en el centro de Holanda, confirmó a Efe la Policía holandesa.

Según testigos, un hombre sacó un arma y comenzó a disparar de forma aleatoria y continuada contra los viandantes, pero después se ha dado a la fuga y se encuentra en paradero desconocido, añadió la Policía.

(Habrá ampliación)

