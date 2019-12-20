Público
Un vehículo de los Carabineros embiste brutalmente a un manifestante durante las protestas en la capital chilena

El joven manifestante fue aplastado entre dos vehículos, por lo que sufrió varios traumatismos y fue atendido en un hospital por la fractura de su pelvis. Un millar de policías fueron desplegados ayer en los alrededores de Plaza Italia, la zona cero del estallido social.

Un millar de policías fueron desplegados este viernes en los alrededores de Plaza Italia, la zona cero del estallido social en Chile, que amaneció además cercada por vallas, en un intento de las autoridades por desactivar las protestas más graves de las últimas tres décadas.

Plaza Italia es una rotonda que separa el centro de la capital chilena de los barrios más acomodados y que ha sido el epicentro de esta crisis, que comenzó el pasado 18 de octubre y ya se ha cobrado la vida de al menos 24 personas, además de provocar miles de heridos.

Pasadas las 19.00 hora local, centenares de personas se saltaron el cerco policial y comenzaron una protesta en el centro de la plaza, que derivó en enfrentamientos con los agentes, que cargaron duramente sobre la multitud.

En las redes sociales, se ha viralizado un impactante vídeo en el que se puede ver cómo un vehículo de Carabineros embiste frontalmente a un manifestante que corre para esquivarlo, aplastándolo contra otro vehículo policial. Seguidamente, los manifestantes intentan bloquear el vehículo, sin conseguirlo.

El herido de 20 años, que fue atendido en un hospital de la capital y se recupera de la fractura de ambas caderas, se encuentra "estable, consciente y sin riesgo vital".

"Si alguien insiste en quedarse va a ser retirado del lugar por las policías (...) Se van a usar todos los medios y protocolos que la ley y autorice", advirtió por la mañana el intendente. "Lo que queremos es que los vecinos puedan ejercer el derecho que tienen de que la ciudad funcione (...) y en eso estamos trabajando, en devolverle la ciudad a los vecinos de nuestra región metropolitana", agregó.

