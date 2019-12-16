Público
Las Tesis Una veintena de diputadas entonan el himno 'El violador eres tú' en el Parlamento turco

Alrededor de 200 mujeres volvieron a salir a la calle para denunciar la violencia machista y la represión de la manifestación feminista del pasado 7 de diciembre en Estambul. 

Captura de vídeo de disputadas turcas entonando 'Un violador en tu camino' en el parlamento.

Cientos de mujeres se congregaron este domingo en Estambul para interpretar la coreografía del grupo chileno Las Tesis "Un violador en tu camino", que denuncia la violencia machista y la inactividad de las instituciones.

Aproximadamente 200 mujeres se dieron cita en una plaza ribereña del Bósforo en el barrio de Besiktas para interpretar una versión en turco de la canción del grupo feminista chileno.

Muchas de ellas iban ataviadas con guantes de color violeta y, tras terminar el "performance", añadieron las esloganes habituales de las feministas turcas: "No obedeceremos" y "No tenemos miedo".

El acto estuvo rodeado de un fuerte contingente policial pero los agentes no dispersaron la manifestación, a diferencia de lo que ocurrió el domingo pasado, cuando la policía utilizó gas lacrimógeno contra una marcha similar en el barrio de Kadiköy.

Feministas turcas: "No obedeceremos, no tenemos miedo"

En aquella ocasión fueron detenidas siete activistas que actualmente se hallan el libertad con cargos y control judicial.

A raíz de aquella carga policial, una veintena de diputadas de la oposición, tanto del partido socialdemócrata CHP como del izquierdista HDP, (segundo y tercero del hemiciclo) interpretaron la canción este sábado por la noche en el Parlamento.

La diputada Sera Kadigil (CHP) se dirigió al ministro del Interior, Süleyman Soylo, presente en la sesión, para recriminarle que "Turquía es el único país en el que hay que tener inmunidad parlamentaria para poder interpretar la canción de LasTesis".

