Madrid
Estados Unidos ha comenzado este viernes el protocolo de apertura de una venta de armas a Marruecos por valor de 1.000 millones de dólares (unos 825 millones de euros) después de reconocer la soberanía del reino alauí sobre el Sáhara Occidental y el establecimiento de relaciones entre Israel y el país norteafricano. El acuerdo incluye la entrega a Marruecos de cuatro aviones no tripulados MQ-9 Reaper con capacidad para portar armas y municiones guiadas por láser, según fuentes de Bloomberg.
Según estas fuentes, próximas al procedimiento, el Departamento de Estado ha enviado este viernes al Congreso de EEUU la primera notificación informal sobre la venta, en lo que se considera el primer paso a seguir para iniciar el protocolo en firme.
Esta información tiene lugar después de que el embajador de Estados Unidos en Marruecos, David Fischer, avanzara este viernes que la semana próxima se realizarán "una serie de anuncios" orientados a "consolidar" la asociación "estratégica" entre Washington y Rabat.
Las palabras de Fischer se producen después de que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunciara el reconocimiento de la soberanía marroquí en el Sáhara Occidental y en el marco de la intención de Washington de alentar sus relaciones económicas con Marruecos.
Fischer ha detallado que los anuncios en cuestión se centrarán en la materia de desarrollo económico y comercio, "a la vez que reforzarán el papel de Marruecos como líder económico en la región, según ha informado la agencia oficial de noticias marroquí, MAP.
