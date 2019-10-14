Público
Violencia machista Los "matrimonios de placer", la práctica religiosa que usan los clérigos de Irak para prostituir a mujeres y niñas

La 'BBC' ha descubierto que algunos clérigos iraquíes están explotando sexualmente a mujeres jóvenes mediante una práctica chiita que permite el matrimonio durante periodos muy cortos para posibilitar "legalmente" el abuso sexual. 

Mujer iraquí en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Algunos clérigos en Irak han creado unas "agencias sexuales matrimoniales" como vía para legalizar las explotación sexual a mujeres y niñas, al casarlas con los interesados durante periodos muy breves, que incluso han llegado a ser una hora, según ha destapado la BBC.

La investigación, dirigida por Nawal al Maghafi, ha destapado que estos abusos se están practicando en algunas de los santuarios más importantes de Bagdad y Kerbala, donde la élite religiosa está dispuesta a realizar lo que denominan como "matrimonios de placer", justificándose en una práctica chiita.

El documental, de unos 50 minutos de duración, además ha revelado que algunos clérigos ofrecían matrimonios con mujeres y niñas de hasta 9 años de edad, por lo que se surgiere que hay clérigos que actúan como proxenetas y dan su bendición religiosa. 

Nikah Al-mut'ah

El Nikah Al-mut'ah o "matrimonio de placer" es una práctica del preislámica chiita, que especifica la posibilidad de contraer un matrimonio temporal, que puede durar desde 1 hora a 99 años. 

Este tipo de contrato privado explica que la duración y la retribución deben ser fijadas por adelantado, mientras que establece una serie de condiciones, como que la mujer (o niña) debe ser musulmana, casta y no debe ser una "adicta a la fornicación". 

