Zapatero pide a la oposición venezolana que "reflexione" sobre su no participación en las elecciones

Público

El expresidente, que ha acudido al país latinoamericano como observador internacional, recuerda que la "mesa de diálogo nacional" ha sido la "única referencia estable" que ha promovido cambios en el Consejo Nacional Electoral.

El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. / Europa Press / Archivo.

madrid

europa press

El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero ha pedido este domingo a los partidos de la oposición política en Venezuela que han decidido no concurrir a las elecciones legislativas para que "reflexionen y exijan" y ha valorado la jornada electoral como "un paso adelante" que significa "el principio del final de los peores momentos que ha vivido" el país.

Zapatero, que ha acudido a Venezuela como observador internacional, ha recordado que la "mesa de diálogo nacional" ha sido la "única referencia estable" que ha promovido cambios en el Consejo Nacional Electoral.

"Solo sirven el diálogo y los votos, el encuentro y la deliberación democrática"

En este sentido, el expresidente español se ha referido a los líderes de la oposición que han decidido no concurrir a los comicios para que "reflexionen y exijan".

"Sabemos que ya no sirve la imposición ni las sanciones. Solo sirven el diálogo y los votos, el encuentro y la deliberación democrática. No hay otro camino", ha expresado Zapatero, quien ha destacado que la jornada electoral es "un paso adelante" y "el principio del final de los peores momentos que ha vivido Venezuela", de un "conflicto total" y con "unas sanciones injustas e incomprensibles".

