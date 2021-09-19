Estás leyendo: La erupción del volcán en imágenes

La erupción del volcán en imágenes

La salida a la superficie del magma ha generado un buen número de instantáneas de gran belleza. La fuera indómita de la naturaleza se une a la obvia preocupación de los habitantes de la zona.

  • La lava y el humo se elevan tras la erupción del volcán en el parque nacional Cumbre Vieja en El Paso, en La Palma, el 19 de septiembre de 2021.

    borja suarez (reuters)

  • Un miembro del Instituto Español de Minería Geológica observa el aumento de humo tras la erupción del volcán, el 19 de septiembre de 2021.

    Borja Suarez (Reuters)

  • El monte Cumbre Vieja entra en erupción arrojando una columna de humo, ceniza y lava como se ve desde Los Llanos de Aridane en la isla canaria de La Palma, a 19 de septiembre de 2021.

    DESIREE MARTIN (AFP)

  • Primeros instantes de la erupción en el monte Cumbre Vieja vista desde Los Llanos de Aridane en la isla canaria de La Palma el 19 de septiembre de 2021.

    Desiree Martin (AFP)

  • Primeros destellos de lava tras la erupción del volcán en La Palma.

    Miguel Calero (EFE)

  • Tras la erupción, se ha formado una potente columna de humo en los alrededores de Las Manchas, en El Paso (La Palma).

    Miguel Calero (EFE)

  • Una boca eruptiva expulsa lava y piroclastos en la zona de Cabeza de Vaca.

    Europa Press

