Las calles de Estados Unidos se llenaron una vez más para festejar y rendir homenaje a las víctimas de los abusos raciales cometidos por parte de la Policía tras hacerse pública la sentencia del jurado contra el exagente Derek Chauvin.

Minneapolis

Actualizado:
  • Terrence Floyd agradece a la comunidad tras el veredicto de culpabilidad en el juicio de Derek Chauvin en George Floyd Square en Minneapolis

    Reuters

    1 de 8

    Un veredicto muy esperado

    Terrence Floyd agradece a la comunidad su apoyo tras el veredicto de culpabilidad en el juicio de Derek Chauvin en Minneapolis.

  • reuters

    2 de 8

    Por Floyd y por todos los demás

    Unos manifestantes sostienen un cartel en honor a Ma'Khia Bryant, una niña negra que fue asesinada a tiros por un oficial de policía en Columbus, Ohio, mientras se reunían en una carretera cerca del Centro de Justicia, después del veredicto en el juicio del ex oficial de policía de Minneapolis Derek Chauvin.

  • reuters

    3 de 8

    Justicia necesaria

    Un puñado de flores reposan en el suelo mientras la gente se reúne en las calles cercanas al Centro de Justicia, tras el veredicto en el juicio del expolicía.

  • reuters

    4 de 8

    Un homenaje merecido

    La gente observa y rinde homenajes en el monumento a George Floyd después del veredicto.

  • reuters

    5 de 8

    Rabia contenida

    Un hombre saca el brazo por la ventanilla de su coche en señal de apoyo al movimiento Black Lives Matter.

  • Reuters

    6 de 8

    "¿Justicia servida?"

    Un cartel pide justicia para George Floyd en los alrededores del juzgado donde, momentos antes, se dictaba sentencia contra Chauvin.

  • 7 de 8

    Un veredicto emocionante

    Jennifer Starr Dodd rompe a llorar tras conocer el veredicto del jurado contra el expolicía responsable de la muerte de George Floyd.

  • reuters

    8 de 8

    Manifestaciones multitudinarias

    Una multitud se concentra al rededor de uno de los muchos homenajes dedicados a George Floyd en la ciudad de Minneapolis.

