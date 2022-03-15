Estás leyendo: Más víctimas civiles durante los bombardeos en Kiev, en imágenes

Las explosiones en la capital de Ucrania han sacudido por segundo días consecutivo zonas residenciales de la ciudad. El peor parado ha sido el distrito de Sviatoshyn, a 15 kilómetros del centro de la capital y a unos 20 kilómetros de la línea del frente. Hay al menos cuatro víctimas mortales.

Jairo Vargas Martín

KIEV

  • 15/03/2022 Kiev 1

    Las llamas salen a través de la ventada de un edificio de viviendas en el distrito de Sviatoshyn, al oeste de Kiev, Ucrania, este martes.

    Los bomberos tratan de apagar el incendio originado por un impacto de un proyectil contra un edificio residencial de 16 plantas.

    Voluntarios de la Unidad de Defensa Territorial cargan el cuerpo sin vida de un fallecido durante el incendio en este barrio de la periferia de Kiev. Los servicios de rescate sacaron de los escombros al menos cuatro cadáveres.

    Un bombero trabaja en el incendio provocado por un bombardeo a las cuatro de la madrugada en Sviatoshyn, 15 kilómetros al oeste de Kiev. Los equipos de emergencias tardaron más de 12 horas en sofocar completamente las llamas.

    Un bombero da indicaciones a sus compañeros durante el incendio en un bloque de 17 pisos de la periferia de Kiev. Por segundo día consecutivo, las zonas residenciales se han visto afectadas por los bombardeos en la capital de Ucrania.

    Un residente del edificio reúne las pertenencias que ha podido rescatar del incendio provocado por el impacto de un proyectil en Sviatoshyn, Kiev.

    Una vecina del bloque afectado por el bombardeo carga una maleta con las cosas que ha podido recuperar  tras el bombardeo en Sviatoshyn, Kiev.

