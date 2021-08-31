Casi 150 agentes de la Guardia Civil detenidos por asuntos de narcotráfico en los últimos diez años

bilbao
Las operaciones policiales contra el narcotráfico en España han dejado desde 2011 un saldo de 148 agentes de la Guardia Civil detenidos por su vinculación con ese tipo de delitos. El 32% de los casos se registró en Andalucía, mientras que la Comunidad Valenciana acaparó otro 27% de las detenciones de guardias civiles relacionados con el negocio de la droga.
Los datos aparecen reflejados en una respuesta escrita enviada por el Gobierno al diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu, quien había pedido información sobre el número de miembros de la Benemérita detenidos por narcotráfico, así como su distribución por provincias.
De acuerdo a los datos extraídos por Público de este informe, una proporción importante de las detenciones se registró en provincias costeras. En tal sentido, Cádiz se ubica en primer lugar con 20 agentes detenidos en los últimos diez años.
Según el informe, solo en 2019 hubo 10 casos de este tipo en territorio gaditano. Detrás está la provincia de Málaga, con 12 guardias civiles detenidos en diez años, mientras que en Almería hubo tres y en Huelva otros dos.
12 casos en 2020
Asimismo, Islas Baleares y Alicante acumulan 11 casos cada una, mientras que en Valencia se registraron 10 procedimientos y en Castellón otros seis. Otros territorios donde hubo números significativos de detenciones de agentes por su relación con el narcotráfico son Madrid (11 casos), Melilla (8) o Ceuta (8).
De acuerdo a las cifras ofrecidas por el Ministerio del Interior en la respuesta parlamentaria, en 2020 hubo 12 guardias civiles detenidos por delitos relacionados con narcotráfico. El año con mayor número de operaciones de este tipo fue 2014, cuando se produjeron 21, seguido de 2016, con 19.
