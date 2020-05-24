Estás leyendo: 70 muertos por coronavirus, pero bajan los nuevos contagios y hospitalizaciones

Hubo 22 fallecidos más que este sábado, aunque por octavo día consecutivo los decesos siguen por debajo del centenar.

Un hombre aplica gel desinfectante en Madrid. / BALLESTEROS (EFE)
La cifra de muertos diarios con coronavirus ha subido este domingo hasta los 70 frente a los 48 de ayer sábado, aunque se sigue por octavo día por debajo del centenar, mientras que el número de nuevos contagios confirmados mediante PCR ha disminuido a 246.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado de que el mayor número de nuevos fallecimientos se ha registrado en Catalunya (31) y Madrid (21). Les han seguido en las últimas 24 horas Castilla-La Mancha, con 6 nuevos fallecidos, Comunidad Valenciana (3), Galicia (3), Andalucía (2), Canarias (2), Asturias (1) y La Rioja (1).

En España, hasta el momento se han notificado un total de 235.772 casos confirmados de covid-19 por PCR y 28.752 fallecidos, con datos consolidados a las 15:00 horas de este domingo.

Catalunya registra 52 casos de nuevo diagnóstico

Sanidad ha especificado que Catalunya ha notificado 52 casos de nuevo diagnóstico y la serie histórica está siendo revisada. La Comunidad de Madrid ha notificado 261 casos diagnosticados, de los cuales 26 son nuevos. Y Murcia ha notificado 4 casos de los cuales solo uno es nuevo diagnóstico.

Por otra parte, el número de personas que han requerido hospitalización asciende a 124.845, 86 casos nuevos, y 11.477 pacientes han ingresado en UCI, 3 de ellos en el último día en Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha y Galicia.

Los ministros María Jesús Montero y Salvador Illa, en la Moncloa. / EFE

También sobre Catalunya, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha señalado que los datos no están actualizados respecto a pacientes que han precisado hospitalización e ingresado en UCI, y la serie está pendiente de actualización.

Respecto a los nuevos contagios, en Castilla y León se han registrado 52, al igual que en Catalunya; en Castilla-La Mancha ha habido 34, en Madrid 26 y en la Comunidad Valenciana 22. En Aragón 19 nuevos contagios, 14 en Navarra, 9 en País Vasco, 7 en Galicia, 3 en Andalucía, 2 en Cantabria, Baleares y Asturias; y uno en Murcia, Baleares y Canarias.

Sin contagios en La Rioja, Extremadura, Ceuta y Melilla

Este domingo la cifra de 246 nuevos contagiados supone 115 menos que ayer sábado (361). No ha habido nuevos contagios desde ayer por el coronavirus en La Rioja, Extremadura, Ceuta y Melilla.

El incremento medio semanal en España de fallecidos ha sido del 1,6 %; el incremento de ingresos en UCI del 0,8 %; y de hospitalizados del 1 %, ha señalado el Ministerio de Sanidad. 

