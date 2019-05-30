Ábalos se abre a incorporar en el Gobierno a "miembros de Podemos", pero sin llegar a una coalición

El coordinador del PSOE para los pactos poselectorales, José Luis Ábalos, no se opone a la incorporación de miembros de Podemos en el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, pero ha dejado claro que esa posibilidad, de concretarse, no llegaría a ser una coalición de gobierno como quiere Podemos.
"El término coalición no nos gusta. Podríamos en un momento dado plantearnos la incorporación de miembros de otras formaciones, en este caso de Podemos, pero no bajo la fórmula de la coalición", ha precisado en declaraciones a Antena 3.
Ábalos ha argumentado que la fórmula de la coalición tendría sentido si entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos sumaran mayoría absoluta, lo que no es el caso. Para llegar a esa mayoría, el PSOE necesita recurrir a otras fuerzas políticas "y que no sean reactivas". Por lo que cree que "tiene más margen un gobierno socialista de llevar adelante una agenda progresista sin los condicionamientos que puede suponer otra fórmula".
Dicho esto, Ábalos ha incidido en que el PSOE considera a Podemos "un socio programático prioritario" y ha dado más importancia a acordar con ellos "programas de transformación social que no presencias en el gobierno". "Preferimos hablar de qué vamos a hacer a hablar de quiénes lo van a hacer", ha resumido.
Pero es que además el PSOE está convencido de que "un gobierno socialista, abierto a personas independientes, de prestigio, pero de orientación socialista", sería "más eficaz e incluso mejor para Podemos", ha añadido.
