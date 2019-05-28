Podemos responde a Sánchez: "Los resultados de las generales son los mismos"

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido a Podemos que reconsidere "su estrategia" tras los resultados de las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas. "Los resultados de las Elecciones Generales siguen siendo los mismos. Los españoles no pensaban en el Gobierno cuando han votado este domingo. Pensaban en alcaldes, eurodiputados...", indican fuentes de Podemos a Público como respuesta al presidente del Gobierno.

El partido morado insiste en pedir un Gobierno de coalición a los socialistas. Su posición inicial desde el pasado 28-A no ha cambiado y aseguran que tampoco cambiará en los próximos días. De hecho, valoran estar como oposición si no consiguen llegar a un acuerdo con Pedro Sánchez.

El PSOE también mantiene su posición de intentar formar "un Gobierno liderado por el Partido Socialista abierto y progresista" incorporando "independientes de reconocido prestigio", como ha explicado el presidente en funciones esta misma tarde.



Los malos resultados del 26-M deja a Unidas Podemos en una posición de debilidad a la hora de negociar el futuro Ejecutivo. Pablo Iglesias lo reconoció este lunes: "Somos conscientes de la fuerza que tenemos, y a la hora de negociar el gobierno no vamos a poder pedir muchos elementos que nos gustaría". Pero insistió en que él no pedirá nada que no "le corresponda" a una formación que tiene 3,7 millones de votos en las generales.

