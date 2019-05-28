Público
Podemos responde a Sánchez: "Los resultados de las generales son los mismos"

Pedro Sánchez ha pedido a Pablo Igleisias que reconsidere su petición de un Gobierno de coalición ante la debacle de las elecciones municipales y autonómicas. 

GRAF5478. MADRID, 07/05/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (d), se reúne con el líder de Podemos Pablo Iglesias, esta tarde en el Palacio de la Moncloa, dentro de su ronda de contactos con los principales líderes políticos de ca

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, se reúne con el líder de Podemos Pablo Iglesias.- EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido a Podemos que reconsidere "su estrategia" tras los resultados de las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas. "Los resultados de las Elecciones Generales siguen siendo los mismos. Los españoles no pensaban en el Gobierno cuando han votado este domingo. Pensaban en alcaldes, eurodiputados...", indican fuentes de Podemos a Público como respuesta al presidente del Gobierno. 

El partido morado insiste en pedir un Gobierno de coalición a los socialistas. Su posición inicial desde el pasado 28-A no ha cambiado y aseguran que tampoco cambiará en los próximos días. De hecho, valoran estar como oposición si no consiguen llegar a un acuerdo con Pedro Sánchez. 

El PSOE también mantiene su posición de intentar formar "un Gobierno liderado por el Partido Socialista abierto y progresista" incorporando "independientes de reconocido prestigio", como ha explicado el presidente en funciones esta misma tarde. 

Los malos resultados del 26-M deja a Unidas Podemos en una posición de debilidad a la hora de negociar el futuro Ejecutivo. Pablo Iglesias lo reconoció este lunes: "Somos conscientes de la fuerza que tenemos, y a la hora de negociar el gobierno no vamos a poder pedir muchos elementos que nos gustaría". Pero insistió en que él no pedirá nada que no "le corresponda" a una formación que tiene 3,7 millones de votos en las generales.

