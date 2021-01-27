varsoviaActualizado:
El gobierno polaco anunció este miércoles la promulgación de una sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional que prácticamente prohíbe el derecho aborto en el país, tres meses después de que el veredicto provocara protestas en todo el país.
"El fallo se publicará este miércoles en el Journal of Laws", dijo el centro de información del gobierno en Twitter.
Bajo la nueva ley, los abortos solo están permitidos en casos de violación e incesto, y cuando la vida de la madre está en peligro.
El Constitucional decidió el 22 de octubre declarar inconstitucional el supuesto de malformación del feto, el motivo de la inmensa mayoría de los abortos en Polonia, endureciendo una de las leyes nacionales más restrictivas de Europa a este respecto.
Desde entonces se han sucedido a diario grandes protestas contra el Gobierno que han reunido en las principales ciudades del país a cientos de miles de personas, principalmente jóvenes, a pesar de las restricciones por la pandemia.
Las manifestaciones se han convertido en un movimiento de revolución generacional incluso contra la jerarquía católica de Polonia.
