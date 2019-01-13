Ada Colau: "Si ERC deja de subordinarse a la antigua CiU, nos encontraremos"

La alcaldesa de Barcelona y candidata a la reelección, Ada Colau, se ha referido a posible acuerdos con el resto de grupos municipales tras las elecciones de mayo y ha dicho que "si ERC deja de subordinarse a la antigua CiU y apuesta por sus políticas de izquierda, nos encontraremos siempre".
En una entrevista que publica hoy el diario Ara, la alcaldesa también hace mención al cabeza de lista de la plataforma auspiciada por Ciudadanos "Barcelona, capital europea" y encabezada por Manuel Valls, que, en su opinión, "busca hacer alarmismo con la seguridad, como hace la extrema derecha".
Respecto a Quim Forn, exconseller actualmente en la prisión y que está meditando ser candidato a la alcaldía por PDeCAT, Colau afirma que reivindicará que "pueda hacer campaña con los mismos derechos que los demás" y añade que "la prisión preventiva es una barbaridad y el juicio que empezará pronto está basado en acusaciones infundadas".
En este sentido, recuerda que está hablando con los grupos municipales, especialmente con PDeCAT y Esquerra, para hacer una declaración institucional de denuncia del abuso de poder y la arbitrariedad de este proceso judicial.
Sobre el documento que Catalunya en Comú debatirá el próximo 19 de enero para proponer una Constitución catalana dentro de una República Federal Española, Colau explica: "Siempre he dicho que tiene que poder hacer un referéndum, pero también que, para que Cataluña pueda avanzar, siempre se podrá hacer más y mejor en el marco de una España republicana".
En el escenario político actual, Colau teme que en la campaña de las elecciones municipales pueda haber "juego sucio y fake news", aunque espera poderlo evitar y centrarse en hablar de Barcelona.
"Dicen que Vox se presentará en Barcelona. Tendremos que ver como lo hace y con que técnicas. Y Cs siempre ha estado un poco en esta línea roja. El señor Valls ya se ve que quiere hacer alarmismo con el tema de la seguridad. Creo que eso es jugar con fuego", concluye la alcaldesa.
