Ada Colau: "Repetir elecciones es temerario porque puede ganar la derecha"

"Si no hay un acuerdo de gobierno estable, tendremos a un PSOE en minoría sujeto a las tensiones de la derecha muy subida de tono", ha especificado la alcaldesa de Barcelona. 

La alcaldesa y candidata de Barcelona en Comú a la reelección, Ada Colau, ofrece una rueda de prensa a una semana de que se resuelva quién se pondrá al timón del ayuntamiento y en pleno pulso entre las diferentes candidaturas de cara a la investidura. EFE

 Ada Colau en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Marta Pérez

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha explicado en una entrevista con La Vanguardia que apoyarán la investidura de Pedro Sánchez "si hay un acuerdo de gobierno de coalición de izquierdas": "Si no hay un acuerdo de gobierno estable, tendremos a un PSOE en minoría sujeto a las tensiones de la derecha muy subida de tono. No puede ser que la derecha se una sin prejuicios pactando con la extrema derecha y las izquierdas no se pongan de acuerdo", ha especificado. 

Del mismo modo, ha dicho que espera que no se repitan las elecciones, hecho que ha tachado de una "irresponsabilidad, error y temeridad por parte del PSOE porque abriría la puerta a que las derechas se unan y ganen. Si hay voluntad de pacto habrá pacto. En Barcelona lo hemos hecho".

Sobre la relación entre Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias, la alcaldesa de Barcelona ha hecho hincapié en que "Pedro Sánchez no tiene motivos para desconfiar porque hemos demostrado lealtad en momentos difíciles. Puede haber discrepancias y se pueden pactar, como en el tema de Catalunya donde Unidas Podemos no pretende imponer su criterio. Se pueden poner por escrito los acuerdos y las discrepancias y como se abordan".

Colau ha especificado también que lo primero que le pediría a Sánchez si fuese investido sería que ceda a las grandes ciudades la regulación de los alquileres de la vivienda: "Lo tenemos todo a punto. Es urgente porque los jóvenes y clases medias están siendo expulsadas de las ciudades"

