"Son muy poderosos, no hay duda. Pero nunca podrán quitarte la capacidad de pensar por ti mismo, de ser crítico y libre", ha señalado el líder de Ciudadanos en Madrid este domingo en su perfil personal de Twitter.

El exvicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, en una rueda de prensa. Comunidad de Madrid / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El exvicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid y líder de Ciudadanos en la región, Ignacio Aguado, ha criticado a los que "controlan medios de comunicación, ponen y quitan tertulianos y alteran las encuestas para condicionar el estado de ánimo de la opinión pública".

"Son muy poderosos, no hay duda. Pero nunca podrán quitarte la capacidad de pensar por ti mismo, de ser crítico y libre", ha señalado este domingo en su perfil personal de Twitter.

Así lo ha manifestado hoy en un tuit tras una semana convulsa en que la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, disolvió la Asamblea de Madrid el pasado miércoles para convocar elecciones anticipadas, y tras ello cesó a los consejeros de Ciudadanos que formaban parte de la coalición del Gobierno regional, así como a Aguado como vicepresidente.

Aguado acusó a la presidenta de traicionar el acuerdo de Gobierno, y de querer convocar elecciones desde hace más de un año, así como de "engañar" a la opinión pública para hacerle creer que había convocado elecciones anticipadas porque había una moción de censura en ciernes entre el PSOE y Cs contra el PP.

Aguado denunció públicamente también este sábado mensajes contra su persona en las redes sociales. "Este es el fruto de la polarización que provocan los extremos y sus defensores", manifestó.

