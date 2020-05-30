madrid
El PNV votará a favor de la sexta prórroga del estado de alarma que el Gobierno planteará el próximo miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados, según el acuerdo suscrito este sábado con el Ejecutivo.
En dicho acuerdo se establece que la autoridad competente delegada para la adopción y ejecución de medidas en la tercera fase del plan de desescalada de la pandemia de covid-19 será exclusivamente del presidente de la comunidad autónoma.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes del PNV, el acuerdo, que se ha alcanzado tras la reunión mantenida entre el presidente del PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, y la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, incluye un punto, a petición del Grupo Vasco.
Ese punto señala que "la autoridad competente delegada para la adopción, supresión, modulación y ejecución de medidas correspondientes a la fase 3 del plan de desescalada será, en ejercicio de sus competencias, exclusivamente quien ostente la presidencia de la comunidad autónoma", salvo para las medidas vinculadas a la libertad de circulación que excedan el ámbito de la unidad territorial de cada autonomía.
(Habrá ampliación)
