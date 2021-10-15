madridActualizado:
El portavoz nacional del PP y alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha reprochado este viernes al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, el "cuajo" que a su juicio tiene por utilizar la figura del rey emérito como "señuelo para no hablar de sí mismo".
"Hay que tener cuajo para pedir a cualquier otro explicaciones. Una persona que no ha explicado lo que pasó con Delcy Rodríguez, por qué fue en Falcon a una boda, o por qué no explica tantas y tantas cosas", ha manifestado en una entrevista en Televisión Española.
Así se ha expresado el regidor después de que ayer, jueves, Pedro Sánchez asegurara que el rey Juan Carlos I debería dar explicaciones por las informaciones "perturbadoras" que se han conocido de sus actividades económicas, y garantizó que no se le trataría con "favoritismo".
"Si pides explicaciones, si te eriges en censor de la moralidad, lo primero ejemplo", ha lanzado Martínez-Almeida, quien ha precisado que el rey emérito "no tiene en estos momentos un procedimiento judicial abierto" y sí "unas diligencias que parece que se van cerrando".
Considera el alcalde madrileño que "hay que hablar menos del emérito en este sentido" y apuesta por "valorar más la obra que hizo desde el punto de vista político, y no usarlo como señuelo para no hablar de uno mismo".
