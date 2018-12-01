El censo de electores para los comicios autonómicos de este domingo 2 de diciembre en Andalucía presenta clara mayoría femenina, con 162.749 mujeres más que hombres convocados a ejercer su derecho al voto, según datos definitivos de la Oficina del Censo Electoral consultados por Europa Press.
En concreto, 3.230.767 mujeres podrán acudir a las urnas en las elecciones autonómicas en Andalucía, frente a 3.068.018 hombres. La mayoría de mujeres en el censo se registra a partir de los 45 años, mientras que en edades inferiores son los hombres los más numerosos.
Por provincias, la mayor diferencia de votantes por sexos se registra en Sevilla, donde podrán votar 48.372 mujeres más que hombres (777.099 frente a 728.727), seguida de Málaga, con 32.599 (582.490 mujeres por 549.891 hombres); y Cádiz, con 21.389 (495.314 mujeres por 473.925 hombres).
Por detrás se sitúan Granada, donde podrán votar 19.189 mujeres más que hombres (360.134 por 340.945); Córdoba, con 18.419 (323.954 mujeres por 305.535 hombres); Jaén, con 10.467 (262.371 mujeres por 251.904 hombres); Almería, con 6.310 (231.592 mujeres por 225.282 hombres); y Huelva, con 6.004 (197.813 mujeres por 191.809 hombres).
Cerca de 243.000 andaluces residentes en 154 países
Un total de 242.963 andaluces residentes en el extranjero y distribuidos por 154 países de los cinco continentes podrán ejercer el derecho al voto en las elecciones autonómicas de este domingo 2 de diciembre, según datos definitivos de la Oficina del Censo Electoral. Argentina, con 54.3789, es el país que concentra a más electores andaluces con derecho al voto este 2D, seguido por Francia, con 36.723, y Alemania, con 28.364. Con cifras inferiores se sitúan otros países iberoamericanos como Brasil, con 24.107 electores, y europeos, como Reino Unido, con 14.026, y Suiza, con 10.768.
Otras importantes colonias de electores andaluces se localizan en Estados Unidos, con 10.659; Bélgica, con 8.615; México, con 5.325; Venezuela, con 4.340; Países Bajos, con 4.229; Cuba, con 3.780; Chile, con 3.456; Australia, con 2.805; Andorra, con 2.610; Italia, con 2.391; Marruecos, con 2.144; Uruguay, con 2.111; y Ecuador, con 2.099. En el extremo contrario se sitúan 20 países que registran un solo elector andaluz residente y con derecho al voto en los comicios autonómicos del 2 de diciembre, en concreto, Moldavia, Bielorrusia, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Mauricio, Ruanda, Sierra Leona, Eritrea, Antigua y Barbuda, Barbados, Santa Lucía, Nepal, Brunei, Yemen, Fiji y Timor Oriental.
Málaga es la provincia andaluza con mayor número de electores residentes en el extranjero, con un total de 52.760, seguida de Granada, con 49.014; Almería, con 41.115; Sevilla, con 34.050; Cádiz, con 28.304; Córdoba, con 17.944; Jaén, con 12.437, y Huelva, con 7.339.
