La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha eximido a los expresidentes madrileños Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón e Ignacio González de responsabilidad penal en la compra presuntamente fraudulenta en 2001 por 73 millones de dólares de la empresa colombiana Inassa por parte del Canal de Isabel II, una operación que se investiga en el caso Lezo.
La Fiscalía ha pedido en un escrito dirigido al juez del caso, Manuel García Castellón, que levante la imputación en esta pieza de Lezo (la número 1) de Gallardón y de Gónzalez, así como de Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino, considerado el hombre fuerte de González en los negocios del Canal de Isabel II en Latinoamérica.
Si el juez acepta esta petición, Gallardón dejaría de estar imputado en el caso Lezo, no así González y Rodríguez Sobrino, que están investigados en otras piezas del caso.
[Habrá ampliación]
