Público
Público

Aplicación del 155 Rajoy revela que pensaba mantener el 155 aunque Puigdemont renunciara a la DUI

El expresidente, además, dice que aplicar el artículo de la Constitución sirvió para evitar una "crisis institucional". 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
10/10/2019.- El expresidente del gobierno Mariano Rajoy (i) participa en la presentación del libro del exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (d). / EFE - JAVIER LIZÓN

El expresidente del gobierno Mariano Rajoy (i) participa en la presentación del libro del exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (d). / EFE - JAVIER LIZÓN

Mariano Rajoy revela en su autobiografía Una España mejor que su intención era la de mantener en vigor el artículo 155 de la Constitución aunque Carles Puigdemont, por aquel entonces president de la Generalitat, retirara la declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI). 

“No veía ninguna razón para dejar en suspenso una decisión que no era fruto de ningún arrebato, sino consecuencias de semanas de estudio y de muy sólidos argumentos jurídicos y políticos. Antes de llegar a aplicar aquel precepto constitucional nos habíamos cargado de razones y estas no desaparecían por el hecho de que Puigdemont convocara elecciones; la independencia seguía declarada”, revela en sus memorias el expresidente, tal y como ha adelantado El Confidencial

El expresidente de España se vanagloria de la decisión de aplicar el 155 en Catalunya y asegura que sirvió para que el país no tomara un rumbo equivocado: "Nuestro país pudo haberse quebrado, pudo haber sufrido una merma en su sistema de protección social o incluso pudo haber vivido una seria crisis institucional por el relevo en la jefatura del Estado. Todo pudo haber ocurrido pero nada de ello sucedió", escribe. 

De este modo, Rajoy pretendió prolongar en el tiempo la suspensión de los cargos electos catalanes, ya que, según él entiende, "el referéndum lo era todo para Puigdemont y lo que dijera la ley no le importaba". 

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad