Aragón suspende las fiestas del Pilar y todas las celebraciones patronales hasta el 31 de diciembre

El Gobierno de la región confinará perimetralmente el municipio de Ejea de los Caballeros, en Zaragoza, por el aumento de casos de la covid-19.

El presidente del gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán | EFE
Zaragoza

agencias

El Gobierno de Aragón ha informado de la decisión de suspender todas las fiestas patronales hasta el 31 de diciembre y de que confinará perimetralmente el municipio de Ejea de los Caballeros (Zaragoza) desde esta medianoche por el aumento de casos de la covid-19, de forma que no estará permitida la entrada o salida de la población salvo para actividades laborales, educativas o para la asistencia al médico y hospitales.

Según ha informado este martes la consejera de Sanidad del Gobierno de Aragón, Sira Repollés, el objetivo es atajar el aumento "muy notable" de casos en la población al presentar la incidencia más alta de toda la comunidad, 146 la última semana (más de 800 por cada 100.000 habitantes frente a media en el resto del territorio en torno a 270) vinculados al ocio y reuniones sociales.

Dada esta situación y la efectividad de las medidas restrictivas adoptadas durante el verano en otras áreas de la comunidad, el Gobierno de Aragón ha determinado el retorno a la fase 2 de Ejea con un confinamiento perimetral para limitar la movilidad hasta que la evolución epidemiológica permita levantar las limitaciones.

Además, al producirse una incidencia superior a la esperada también ligada a eventos y reuniones sociales coincidiendo con fechas festivas locales, se van a intensificar los controles con más presencia de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del estado en las poblaciones de Pradilla, Muel, Tauste, María de Huerva, Alagón, y la Almunia, en Zaragoza, y Andorra, en Teruel, donde el Gobierno de Aragón espera no tener que tomar medidas más restrictivas, ha subrayado la consejera.

