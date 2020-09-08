madrid
El Ministerio de Salud de Rusia ha puesto en circulación el primer lote de la vacuna contra la covid-19 desarrollada en el país, bautizada como Sputnik V, después de haber completado las pruebas de calidad requeridas.
"El primer lote de la vacuna Sputnik V pasó las pruebas de calidad necesarias de los laboratorios del Servicio Federal de Vigilancia en el Sector de Salud y fue lanzado a la circulación pública", ha señalado el Ministerio de Salud ruso en un comunicado, recogido por la agencia de noticias Sputnik.
Este mismo lunes, el ministro de Sanidad ruso, Mijail Murashko, ha anunciado que la vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus comenzará a ser administrada esta semana a los primeros voluntarios en el marco de la tercera fase de ensayos clínicos tras su registro.
La Oficina Nacional de Protección al Consumidor de Rusia (Rospotrebnadzor) ha informado de que las pruebas clínicas de la vacuna rusa que realiza el centro de virología y biotecnologías Vector se completarán el 30 de septiembre.
Las autoridades rusas registraron oficialmente el 11 de agosto su primera vacuna contra la covid-19, desarrollada por el Centro de Epidemiología y Microbiología Gamaleya. La vacuna Sputnik V genera inmunidad durante un periodo que puede alcanzar los dos años.
En la fase actual, la vacuna se aplica en las pruebas con una autorización especial por la que solo se puede administrar a personas de los grupos de riesgo y bajo un estricto control.
