madrid
La dirección federal de Izquierda Unida –la llamada Asamblea Político y Social– ha aprobado este sábado revocar la pertenencia del Partido Feminista de España a IU con el 85% de votos a favor.
La Asamblea Político y Social ha aprobado la expulsión del Partido Feminista de España –integrado en IU desde 2015– "por reiterados incumplimientos estatutarios y mantener posiciones contrarias a las aprobadas en los órganos de IU", según ha informado la formación a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
El pasado mes de diciembre, Izquierda Unida se desmarcaba del polémico comunicado emitido por el Partido Feminista de España en el que, entre otras cosas, manifestaban su oposición a que se lleven a cabo leyes de transexualidad para facilitar el cambio de sexo de quienes así lo deseen.
"Los discursos de odio, del enfrentamiento contra 'el otro' no son propios ni de la izquierda ni del compromiso feminista", remarcaba Izquierda Unida tras la publicación del polémico comunicado.
🔴 Con el 85% de votos a favor, la Asamblea Político y Social aprueba revocar la pertenencia del Partido Feminista de España a Izquierda Unida por reiterados incumplimientos estatutarios y mantener posiciones contrarias a las aprobadas en los órganos de IU pic.twitter.com/cSPXXwm4nG— Izquierda Unida🔻 (@iunida) February 22, 2020
"Invitamos a la militancia y dirigentes del PFE a resolver cuantas dudas tengan en los espacios habilitados para ello en la organización y manifestar de forma pública e inmediata una rectificación que ponga fin a la persecución a la que someten con su odio a personas de identidades trans y el conjunto de la comunidad LGTBI o nos veremos en el deber de solicitar las acciones internas pertinentes", avisaron desde la formación.
