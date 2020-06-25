Estás leyendo: PP, Cs y Vox se unen para para lograr que se rechace reprobar al consejero de Sanidad por su gestión de la pandemia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Asamblea de Madrid PP, Cs y Vox se unen para para lograr que se rechace reprobar al consejero de Sanidad por su gestión de la pandemia

La proposición presentada por Podemos sólo ha contado con el apoyo del PSOE y Más Madrid. La emergencia sanitaria ha provocado desencuentros entre consejeros del PP y Cs, pero los naranjas han rechazado reprobar a Escudero. 

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, observa al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, durante el pleno que la Asamblea celebra este jueves en el que se debate la reprobación y cese de Ruiz Escudero, por su gestión de la crisi
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, observa al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escuder. EFE/Fernando Villar

madrid

efe | público

La Asamblea de Madrid ha rechazado este jueves, con los votos en contra del PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, la iniciativa planteada por Unidas Podemos para reprobar y cesar al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, por su gestión de la emergencia del coronavirus.

La proposición no de ley (PNL) del partido morado sólo ha contado con el apoyo del PSOE y Más Madrid, que han reprochado en bloque al consejero varios aspectos de su labor al frente de la respuesta sanitaria a la pandemia, en especial la polémica en torno a los protocolos de derivación de residencias de mayores a hospitales.

Este asunto ha provocado desencuentros entre Escudero (PP) y el consejero de Políticas Sociales, Alberto Reyero (Cs), que ha rechazado la reprobación de su compañero de Gobierno, al igual que el resto de diputados de su grupo, pese a las sospechas de que pudiera romper la disciplina de voto.

El consejero de Políticas Sociales, Alberto Reyero, criticó el rechazo a trasladar ancianos a hospitales en Madrid: "No es ético ni legal", señaló. Además, alertó a Amnistía de que Madrid no se implicaba con las residencias y, posteriormente, dimitió su jefe de gabinete.

El Ejecutivo de Ayuso se ha visto acorralado por una gestión bajo sospecha y negligente de la pandemia en las residencias. La Comunidad de Madrid daba instrucciones claras para que ancianos en residencias y en domicilios fueran rechazados en la red pública de hospitales mientras sí atendía a aquellos que tenían seguro privado.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público