Caso Cooperación La Audiencia de València impone un año de cárcel al poderoso exconseller Rafael Blasco por malversar ayudas a ONGs 

También impone dos años de cárcel al empresario Augusto César Tauron por el 'caso cooperación'. 

Rafael Blasco y Augusto Tauroni durante el juicio del 'caso Cooperación' /EFE
Rafael Blasco y Augusto Tauroni durante el juicio del 'caso Cooperación' /EFE

valència

Actualizado:

europa press

La sección quinta de la Audiencia Provincial de Valencia ha condenado a un año de prisión al exconseller de Solidaridad (PP) Rafael Blasco en su segundo juicio por el caso Cooperación, relativo a irregularidades en las ayudas al desarrollo a través ONG  y en el proyecto fallido para la construcción de Haití, mientras que impone dos años de cárcel al empresario Augusto César Tauroni.

Así consta en la sentencia en relación con las piezas 2 y 3 del caso Cooperación abiertas por delitos de prevaricación, cohecho, asociación ilícita, malversación, encubrimiento, fraude de subvenciones, blanqueo y falsedad documental.

Según se desprende del fallo, el tribunal ha impuesto un año de prisión a Blasco –ya condenado por la pieza 1 de este procedimiento a seis años y medio de cárcel– por un delito continuado de malversación, otro de prevaricación y falsedad, con la atenuante de reparación parcial del daño y de dilaciones indebidas. Para fijar la pena se tiene en cuenta el descuento de la anterior condena por los mismos hechos. Se le absuelve de los delitos de asociación ilícita, organización criminal y grupo criminal.

Así mismo, fija dos años de cárcel para Tauroni por malversación de caudales públicos en concurso con un delito continuado de prevaricación administrativa y con un delito continuado de falsedad documental en concurso con cohecho y blanqueo. También le impone una multa de 40.000 euros.

Por otro lado, el tribunal condena a un año y medio de prisión al ex director general de Cooperación Josep María Felip; a otros dos años y nueve meses de prisión al exjefe de área de Solidaridad Marc Llinares; y a seis meses a la ex secretaria general de la Conselleria Tina.

