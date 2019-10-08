El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha avisado este martes a los acampados por el clima tanto en las inmediaciones de Nuevos Ministerios como frente al Ministerio de Transición Ecológica, que el equipo de Gobierno municipal ya ha demostrado que no le "tiembla el pulso" a la hora de desalojar viviendas ni levantar acampadas.
"Ya demostramos que no nos tiembla el pulso en el desalojo de acampados en el Paseo del Prado ni en el desalojo de edificios en la ciudad de Madrid, y actuaremos de forma coherente", ha indicado el regidor tras participar en el Foro Madrid Empresarial.
Y es que varios activistas ocuparon ayer un puente de la calle Joaquín Costa que se eleva por encima del Paseo de la Castellana, en las inmediaciones de Nuevos Ministerios. Muy cerca de allí otros tantos improvisaron ayer una acampada frente al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.
Almeida ha asegurado que desde el ejecutivo municipal tienen "claro" que "la ocupación del espacio público no se puede hacer de forma ilegal". Por ello hablarán con Delegación del Gobierno "para evitar la proliferación de acampadas en la ciudad de Madrid y para abordar plano de actuación".
