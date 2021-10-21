Estás leyendo: Ayuso anuncia el fin de la mascarilla en los patios de los colegios de Madrid

Ayuso anuncia el fin de la mascarilla en los patios de los colegios de Madrid

La medida anunciada por la presidenta madrileña entrará en vigor el próximo lunes, día 25 de octubre.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en la sesión de control de este jueves al Gobierno regional en la Asamblea de Madrid. O. Cañas / Europa Press

Las mascarillas dejarán de ser obligatorias en los centros educativos de la Comunidad de Madrid en los recreos y al aire libre a partir del próximo lunes 25 de octubre, según ha anunciado este jueves la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid.

Hasta ahora las actividades deportivas al aire libre —en la hora de Educación Física— en los centros educativos se podían desarrollar sin mascarilla, siempre y cuando se hicieran con la autorización y supervisión de los profesores responsables en ese momento del grupo de alumnos.

Ayuso ha destacado que "una de las capitales más castigadas por la pandemia está saliendo con más fuerza que nunca" por el "esfuerzo" de los madrileños para conseguirlo, en concreto, de los niños, una generación, ha dicho, marcada por la crisis sanitaria

