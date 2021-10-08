La mascarilla será obligatoria en interiores, al menos, hasta la próxima primavera

La mascarilla seguirá siendo obligatoria en interiores y aglomeraciones al aire libre, al menos, hasta la primavera de 2022, según lo ha dado a entender la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser.



Tras bajar de los 50 casos por 100.000 habitantes en España, las comunidades autónomas están eliminando sus restricciones y sobre la mesa está pendiente el asunto de cuándo se pondrá fin al uso de la mascarilla.

"La pandemia no ha terminado", ha insistido Darias, y ha justificado la decisión del plazo del uso de las mascarillas señalando que "hay cuatro millones de personas mayores de 12 años que no se han vacunado aún, así como que hay que tener en cuenta a todos los menores de 11 años que aún no tienen una vacuna aprobada por la Agencia Europea del Medicamento".

También, la ministra de Sanidad ha recordado que ahora llega la temporada de los virus respiratorios y que no se sabe cómo se comportará la gripe este año, ya que el pasado, gracias al uso de las mascarillas, apenas apareció. Por eso, Darias ha indicado que habrá que ir "paso a paso".

En interiores y exteriores cuando no se pueda respetar la distancia de seguridad de 1,5 metros seguirá siendo obligatoria la mascarilla

La buena situación que atraviesa España en comparación con otros países de Europa, en cuanto a la evolución del virus, es gracias "a la vacunación", ha señalado la ministra. No obstante, en otros Estados la incidencia acumulada sigue siendo muy elevada y por ese motivo desde el gobierno llaman a la prudencia.

Ante el actual panorama de la llegada al fin de las restricciones en la mayoría de regiones, Carolina Darias pide "cautela" y aconseja "no bajar la guardia".

El uso obligatorio de la mascarilla es una de las restricciones que no pueden cambiar las comunidades autónomas, ya que se trata de una ley nacional.