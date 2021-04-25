MADRID
Correos ha abierto expediente a la empresa subcontrata responsable de la calificación y escaneo de la correspondencia y ha solicitado la "retirada inmediata" del servicio del vigilante de seguridad que no detectó en el escáner las tres cartas con amenazas, que contenían munición de diferente calibre sin percutir, dirigidas al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; a la directora de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez; y al candidato a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Pablo Iglesias.
En un escrito al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, la compañía señala que ha recuperado las imágenes grabadas en sus equipos de inspección, instalados en el Centro de Tratamiento Automatizado de Madrid (Vallecas), y que se ha comprobado que los tres sobres anteriormente citados fueron matasellados e inspeccionados el día 19 a las 17.48 horas, sin que el operador de servicio fuera capaz de detectarlos.
Ante una circunstancia que se encuentra tipificada como un "incumplimiento muy grave", Correos ha decidido abrir un expediente a la empresa encargada de escanear la correspondencia.
La empresa ha notificado la apertura del mencionado expediente y apercibimiento "más severo", por el incumplimiento en el que se ha incurrido y por "el daño a la imagen, al prestigio y al buen nombre" de Correos.
Asimismo, ha solicitado la retirada "inmediata" del servicio de Correos del vigilante de seguridad por ser la persona que operaba el equipo reseñado, en el momento en el que las tres misivas pasaron por la inspección radiológica que determinan los procedimientos de seguridad de Correos, "sin que fuera capaz de identificar los proyectiles que portaban".
