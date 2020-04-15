madrid
Más información por parte del Gobierno y más unidad por parte de la oposición en la emergencia del coronavirus. Esas son dos de las demandas que se pueden extraer de los datos ofrecidos por el barómetro de abril del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS). En el estudio, publicado este miércoles, la mayoría de los encuestados expresan que le gustaría tener más información sobre la covid-19 por parte del Ejecutivo.
A la pregunta "¿Cree usted que la información que está dando el Gobierno y los/as responsables del tema sobre el covid-19 es suficiente o le gustaría a usted tener más información?" a un 54,5% de los encuestados les gustaría disponer de mayor información por parte del Ejecutivo en esta emergencia. Un 43,4% manifiesta disponer de datos suficientes.
También hay datos que se relacionan con la oposición sus decisiones y discursos durante la pandemia. El CIS pregunta sobre si en las circunstancias actuales la oposición debería apoyar al Gobierno y dejar las críticas "para otro momento" o, al contrario, "continuar criticando y oponiéndose al actual Gobierno en todo lo que consideren".
Un 87,8% de los encuestados cree que en este momento hay que dejar las críticas a un lado para apoyar al Ejecutivo, mientras que un 10% considera que los partidos de la oposición deberían continuar con estas críticas.
