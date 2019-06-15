Público
El BOE publica el nombramiento de Ximo Puig como president de la Generalitat Valenciana

Fue elegido en el pleno de Les Corts Valencianes del pasado jueves por los votos de socialistas, Compromís y Unides-Podem. Prometerá el cargo este domingo.

El presidente de la Generalitat en funciones y secretario general del PSPV-PSOE, Ximo Puig. /EFE

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este sábado el nombramiento como president de la Generalitat de Ximo Puig, quien fue elegido en el pleno de Les Corts Valencianes del pasado jueves por los votos de socialistas, Compromís y Unides-Podem.

Así lo recoge el Real decreto 376/2019, fechado ayer viernes en Madrid y firmado por el Rey Felipe VI y el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez. De conformidad con lo dispuesto en los artículos 152.1 de la Constitución y 27.1 del Estatuto de Autonomía de la Comunitat Valenciana, el real decreto expone que se nombra president de la Generalitat a don Ximo Puig i Ferrer.

Asimismo, una edición especial del Diari Oficial de la Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV), que no suele publicarse los sábados, publica también, como único punto, el nombramiento de Puig por segunda legislatura consecutiva.

Tras la publicación oficial del nombramiento, el president prometerá el cargo ante el pleno de Les Corts Valencianes este domingo, tras lo que efectuará ante la Cámara una "Proposició" sobre su programa de gobierno, que no será objeto de debate y tras la que se dará por concluida la breve sesión plenaria.

