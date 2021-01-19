Estás leyendo: El Gobierno declara la zona catastrófica para los territorios afectados por Filomena

El Ejecutivo ha tomado esta medida tras una primera valoración de los daños después de que lo solicitaran varias regiones, como la Comunidad de Madrid o Castilla-La Mancha.

Un trabajador subcontratado de urgencia por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid corta las ramas de un árbol caído tras el paso de Filomena por el distrito de Usera, Madrid. Jairo Vargas

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes la declaración de Zona Afectada Gravemente por una Emergencia de Protección Civil -lo que antes se conocía como zona catastrófica- para los territorios afectados por el temporal de nieve Filomena, según informan a Europa Press fuentes gubernamentales.

Esta medida llega después de que lo solicitaran varias regiones, como la Comunidad de Madrid o Castilla-La Mancha, para hacer frente a las numerosas consecuencias del temporal de nieve.

La declaración afecta a la Comunidad de Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Andalucía, Asturias, Aragón, La Rioja y Navarra. El Ejecutivo ha tomado esta medida tras una primera valoración de los daños, si bien se pueden ampliar los territorios afectados según avance el estudio de esos perjuicios

Esta medida llega después de que varios gobiernos regionales y municipales lo hayan reclamado, empezando por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. El alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ya avanzó el domingo 10 de enero que solicitaría esta medida, cuando el temporal que llegó a la capital el viernes 8 todavía arreciaba en algunos territorios.

Aunque en un primer momento el Gobierno mostró reticencias a adoptar esta medida, el lunes 11 ya se mostró dispuesto a estudiarla, eso sí, defendiendo la necesidad de "no anticiparse" y de centrar primero los esfuerzos en minimizar los estragos del temporal y garantizar los servicios públicos y de abastecimiento, incluyendo los sanitarios y las vacunas contra la covid-19.

Esta medida está contemplada en la Ley 17/2015, de 9 de julio, del Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil, y el Gobierno puede aprobarla de oficio, sin que recibir petición formal por parte de los territorios afectados.

