Bruselas amenaza con acciones disciplinarias al alto funcionario de la UE que pidió en 'ABC' la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez

Actualizado:
La Comisión Europea ha amenazado con acciones disciplinarias a Cecilio Madero Villarejo, su director general adjunto de Competencia y Antimonopolio, por una carta publicada en el diario ABC en la que pedía la dimisión del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, así como le acusaba de sufrir "de enajenación mental".
La Comisión ha respondido que "cualquier reincidencia de la misma o similar conducta será considerada causa justa de acción disciplinaria", según publica eldiario.es. "Se ha recordado al señor Madero las obligaciones y principios éticos que el Estatuto del Personal, de obligado cumplimiento para los funcionarios de la UE, en particular el requisito de expresarse con precaución, moderación y el debido sentido de la proporción, y evitar cualquier acto o comportamiento que pueda reflejar negativamente sobre su posición y la de la Comisión Europea", ha asegurado el Ejecutivo a este medio.
La semana pasada, uno de los portavoces del Ejecutivo comunitario, Balazs Ujvanri, apuntó que Bruselas estaba "examinando la carta", que no refleja "la posición oficial de la Comisión Europea", aseguraba Ujvanri.
En un texto para la sección Cartas al Director del periódico ABC, Cecilio Madero Villarejo acusa al presidente del Gobierno de "manifiesta incompetencia". "Pienso que debe sufrir usted algún tipo de enajenación mental", escribía, refiriéndose al jefe del Ejecutivo.
