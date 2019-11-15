Público
Juicio procés Bruselas unifica y aplaza la vista de Comín, Puig y Puigdemont al 16 de diciembre

La Fiscalía ha aceptado la petición de aplazamiento del juicio sobre la euroorden dictada de los exconsellers de la Generalitat huidos a Bélgica. 

El exconseller Toni Comín (i), declara ante los medios de comunicación este jueves junto al también excoseller Llúis Puig (d). EFE

La Fiscalía de Bruselas acordó este viernes aplazar la vista sobre la euroorden dictada contra los exconsellers de la Generalitat huidos a Bélgica Toni Comín y Lluis Puig y hacerla coincidir el 16 de diciembre con la del expresidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont. 

Comín y Puig explicaron este jueves en una comparecencia en la llamada "Casa de la República" en la localidad belga de Waterloo que tenían previsto pedir ese aplazamiento al 16 de diciembre, así como la formalización del calendario de intercambio de documentación entre Fiscalía y Defensa.

Según dijeron el jueves, ese calendario incluiría una primera fecha para que los acusados presenten sus argumentos, una segunda donde el fiscal presentará sus alegaciones, y una tercera fecha en la que las defensas emitirán su documento definitivo con las respuestas a los argumentos del Ministerio Público.

El proceso de entrega de Comín y Puig es independiente del que se sigue en relación con Puigdemont, pues la Orden Europea de Detención y Entrega cursada contra los exconsellers se envió a Bélgica de forma separada y dos semanas después de la primera.

El Tribunal Supremo español reclama a Comín por sedición y malversación, los mismos presuntos delitos que le reprocha a Puigdemont por su implicación en el referéndum ilegal del 1-O, y a Puig sólo por malversación.

