El Gobierno ha aprobado un procedimiento de actuación contra las conocidas como 'fake news' mediante el cual monitorizará la información y podrá solicitar colaboración a los medios de comunicación para perseguir la "difusión deliberada, a gran escala y sistemática de desinformación, que persiguen influir en la sociedad con fines interesados y espurios".
La orden, publicada este jueves en el Boletín Oficial del Estado y firmada por el Ministerio de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática que dirige Carmen Calvo, justifica esta decisión en que "uno de los pilares que sustentan a las sociedades democráticas" es el acceso a la información veraz.
Así, para dar cumplimiento a este plan nacional, el Ejecutivo ha elaborado una estructura compuesta por el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, el Comité de Situación, la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación, la Comisión Permanente contra la desinformación, las autoridades públicas competentes y, por último, el sector privado y la sociedad civil.
El Gobierno podrá solicitar la colaboración de los medios
Con este último, el Gobierno ha señalado que podrá solicitar la colaboración de los medios cuya contribución se considere "oportuna y relevante" para combatir las 'fake news'. En la orden se argumenta que el sector de la comunicación puede contribuir a este objetivo "con acciones como la identificación y no contribución a su difusión".
Además, en este marco para luchar contra la desinformación quedarán también integrados el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), la Presidencia del Gobierno y los gabinetes de comunicación de todos los Ministerios.
