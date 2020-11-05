Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprueba el procedimiento de actuación contra la desinformación

Público
Público

Contra los bulos El Gobierno aprueba el procedimiento de actuación contra la desinformación

El Ejecutivo monitorizará la información y podrá solicitar colaboración a los medios de comunicación para perseguir la "difusión deliberada, a gran escala y sistemática" de 'fake news'.

25/09/2020.- La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, momentos antes de ofrecer una conferencia/coloquio organizada por la cadena SER con motivo de los 40 años de la autonomía andaluza, hoy en la Fundación Cajasol en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz
La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. — Julio Muñoz/EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El Gobierno ha aprobado un procedimiento de actuación contra las conocidas como 'fake news' mediante el cual monitorizará la información y podrá solicitar colaboración a los medios de comunicación para perseguir la "difusión deliberada, a gran escala y sistemática de desinformación, que persiguen influir en la sociedad con fines interesados y espurios".

La orden, publicada este jueves en el Boletín Oficial del Estado y firmada por el Ministerio de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática que dirige Carmen Calvo, justifica esta decisión en que "uno de los pilares que sustentan a las sociedades democráticas" es el acceso a la información veraz.

Así, para dar cumplimiento a este plan nacional, el Ejecutivo ha elaborado una estructura compuesta por el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, el Comité de Situación, la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación, la Comisión Permanente contra la desinformación, las autoridades públicas competentes y, por último, el sector privado y la sociedad civil.

El Gobierno podrá solicitar la colaboración de los medios

Con este último, el Gobierno ha señalado que podrá solicitar la colaboración de los medios cuya contribución se considere "oportuna y relevante" para combatir las 'fake news'. En la orden se argumenta que el sector de la comunicación puede contribuir a este objetivo "con acciones como la identificación y no contribución a su difusión".

Además, en este marco para luchar contra la desinformación quedarán también integrados el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), la Presidencia del Gobierno y los gabinetes de comunicación de todos los Ministerios.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público