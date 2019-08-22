Público
Calvo anuncia que España acogerá a quince migrantes del Open Arms

Es la cuota de reparto pactada por España junto a Alemania, Francia, Portugal, Luxemburgo y Rumanía.

Imagen del desembarco del Open Arms en el puerto de Lampedusa. EFE/EPA

Imagen del desembarco del Open Arms en el puerto de Lampedusa. EFE/EPA

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, ha anunciado este jueves que España acogerá a quince de los migrantes rescatados por el Open Arms, si se mantiene el reparto inicial.

En declaraciones a los periodistas en Córdoba, donde ha visitado un centro de acogida humanitaria destinado a mujeres africanas y a sus hijos, Calvo ha confiado en que el reparto pactado, en el que están España, Alemania, Francia, Luxemburgo y Rumanía, "se va a mantener", si bien ha reconocido que no sabe "si algún país puede incorporarse en el último momento".

"En un principio nuestra cuota era de 15 migrantes y eso es lo que traeremos para nuestro país", ha señalado Carmen Calvo, que ha destacado la "respuesta humanitaria que inició el presidente del Gobierno" cuando envió el buque Audaz con rumbo a la isla italiana de Lampedusa, donde se encuentran los migrantes rescatados por el barco Open Arms.

