Silvia García Baglietto, candidata número 5 del PP al Congreso por Gipuzkoa, figura al mismo tiempo en la lista que Vox ha presentado para las elecciones municipales en la localidad guipuzcoana de Irún.
El Boletín Oficial de Gipuzkoa publicó el pasado miércoles las candidaturas de las elecciones municipales y forales del próximo 26 de mayo y en la lista de Vox de Irún figura, como tercera suplente, Silvia García Baglietto, quien, a su vez, concurre este domingo en las generales en el número 5 de la papeleta del PP, que lidera Iñigo Arcauz.
García Baglietto se presenta como independiente, y según fuentes del PP de Gipuzkoa, fue fichada por Arcauz por su perfil de empresaria vascoparlante y representante de la comarca de Urola Kosta -reside en Zarautz-, aunque desconocía sus simpatías por la formación que lidera Santiago Abascal.
El PP tuvo conocimiento de que su número 5 se presentaba por Vox en Irún el mismo miércoles
El PP tuvo conocimiento de que su número 5 se presentaba por Vox en Irún el mismo miércoles, al comprobar las listas presentadas en los municipios de Gipuzkoa ya que la candidata en ningún momento había informado de ello a los populares. Las fuentes del PP consultadas han recordado que se trata de una candidata independiente, por lo que no puede adoptar medidas disciplinarias por presentarse por otro partido.
La elección de García Baglietto fue una decisión personal de Iñigo Arcauz, candidato que no está respaldado por la dirección del PP de Gipuzkoa, que lidera Borja Sémper, ya que el cabeza de lista fue impuesto directamente por Génova sin que mediara propuesta, como es habitual en otros procesos electorales, de los órganos provinciales del partido.
