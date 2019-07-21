Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Casa Real Defensa destina 6,4 millones de euros a la Guardia Real además del presupuesto de Casa del Rey 

Los Presupuestos Generales del Estado contemplan una partida para la Casa Real además de la que destinan algunos Ministerios como el de Defensa. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Felip de Borbó i Letizia Ortiz davant la formació de la Guàrdia Reial / Casa Real

Felipe de Borbón y Letizia Ortiz delante de la formación de la Guardia Real / Casa Real

Al margen de la partida que los Presupuestos Generales dedican cada ejercicio a la Casa del Rey -en 2018 fueron 7,8 millones-, la institución recibe otras partidas por parte de determinados Ministerios para actividades relacionadas con la Corona. En concreto, Defensa destinó en 2018 6,4 millones de euros en un apartado específico asignado al "Cuarto Militar y Guardia Real", según recoge el diario El Mundo.

La Guardia Real es una unidad militar formada por 1.500 personas, que, en la última década, ha visto como su presupuesto ha ido incrementándose desde los 4,4 millones hasta los 6,4 que recibió en 2018. Pero no es todo, en 1994 recibió 2,7 millones. En 2015, ya fueron siete millones.

Estos datos han sido facilitados por el Ejecutivo gracias una pregunta realizada por el diputado Jon Iñarritu. La misión del departamento pasa por proporcionar la guardia militar, rendir honores y dar escoltas al Rey y a los miembros de la Familia Real además de a los Jefes de Estado extranjeros que visiten España de manera oficial.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad