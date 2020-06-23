Estás leyendo: De los Cobos recurre su cese ante el Ministerio del Interior

Caso 8M De los Cobos recurre su cese ante el Ministerio del Interior

Será el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, quien tendrá que resolver la decisión que firmó el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez.

El hasta ahora jefe de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, el coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo
madrid

efe

El coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos ha presentado un recurso de alzada ante el Ministerio del Interior contra su cese por los responsables del cuerpo y de este departamento, según han informado a Efe fuentes de su entorno.

Fuentes próximas al coronel han indicado a Efe que será el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, quien tendrá que resolver la decisión que firmó el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez.

De los Cobos fue cesado hace unas semanas después de que miembros de la policía judicial de la Comandancia de Madrid, que dirigía, entregaran a la jueza que llevaba el caso de la manifestación del 8-M y su posible influencia en la expansión del coronavirus un informe sobre las mismas.

En un primer momento, Grande-Marlaska atribuyó el cese a razones de organización internas y lo desvinculó de ese informe, si bien posteriormente matizó que respondía a la filtración del mismo a los medios y argumentó que no daba más detalles por respeto a la carrera profesional De los Cobos.

El cese motivó la dimisión del máximo mando operativo de la Guardia Civil, Laurentino Ceña, y un intento de reprobación parlamentaria por parte de la oposición que se debate esta semana en el Congreso.

