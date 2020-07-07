Estás leyendo: Cifuentes será juzgada por falsificar su máster en enero

Público
Público

Caso Cifuentes Cifuentes será juzgada por falsificar su máster en enero

La Audiencia Nacional suspendió este juicio, previsto para los días 11, 12, 13 y 14 de mayo, el pasado mes de marzo debido a la pandemia de covid-19.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes llega a la Audiencia Nacional para declarar ante el juez por el caso Púnica. / Europa Press / Archivo
La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes llega a la Audiencia Nacional para declarar ante el juez por el caso Púnica. / Europa Press / Archivo

madrid

efe/público

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid prevé celebrar el próximo mes de enero el juicio contra la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes como presunta inductora de la falsificación del acta que acredita que había defendido su máster, lo que nunca ocurrió.

Fuentes jurídicas han detallado que la Sección 15 de la audiencia madrileña prevé celebrar el juicio a lo largo del mes de enero, en una fecha aún por confirmar.

El tribunal suspendió este juicio, previsto para los días 11, 12, 13 y 14 de mayo, el pasado mes de marzo debido a la pandemia de covid-19.

La Fiscalía pide tres años y tres meses de cárcel para Cristina Cifuentes por un presunto delito de falsedad documental así como para María Teresa Feito, exasesora de la Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid y funcionaria de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC).

Solicita también 21 meses de prisión como autora de la falsificación del acta para Cecilia Rosado, integrante del tribunal que supuestamente examinó a Cifuentes, una pena inferior a la de la expresidenta porque reconoció los hechos y colaboró en la investigación.

Rosado fue nombrada directora del Máster en Derecho Autonómico y Local en octubre de 2011, impartido en el curso 2011-2012 por el Instituto de Derecho Público, asociado a la URJC.

En su escrito de acusación el Ministerio Público considera que Cifuentes indujo a esa falsificación a sabiendas de que acreditaba una defensa de trabajo de fin de máster que "jamás se produjo" y que exhibió en varios medios y redes sociales "para evitar las nefastas consecuencias políticas a las que debería enfrentarse".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público