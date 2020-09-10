MADRID
José Manuel Calvente ha vuelto a declarar este jueves ante un juez, esta vez ante el magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón por el caso Dina. La declaración del que fuera responsable del equipo de legal de Podemos "ha transcurrido como la anterior, sin pruebas, y con afirmaciones basadas en chismes y rumores. Ha sido un show", ha señalado Raúl Maíllo, letrado de la formación morada.
Fuentes que han asistido al interrogatorio citadas por Europa Press aseguran que Calvente ha señalado a Pablo Iglesias, Irene Montero y Juanma del Olmo como responsables de crear un "montaje" y usar la causa del robo del móvil de Dina Bousselham como estrategia para denunciar una operación de las cloacas del Estado de cara a las elecciones de abril de 2019.
Sin embargo, según Maíllo, "Calvente ni siquiera se ha atrevido a afirmar eso en primera persona. Ha dicho que eso es lo que le comentaron, sin indicar quién se lo dijo". "No ha aportado ninguna prueba y ha basado su declaración en meras hipótesis y opiniones", ha continuado el actual abogado de Podemos.
La declaración se ha producido en el marco de la pieza separada número 10, Dina, de la macrocausa Tándem, en la que se investiga el robo del teléfono móvil de Bousselham en 2015 cuando era asesora del líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y el posterior uso de sus datos y difusión en medios.
Durante el interrogatorio, según las fuentes citadas por Europa Press, Calvente ha denunciado amenazas y presiones del entorno de Podemos sobre él, momento en el que incluso se ha puesto a llorar. El exabogado de la formación ha hablado de la existencia de una "kale borroka" en el entorno del partido. "Se trata de una persona con una clara animadversión hacia Podemos. Ha sido un show", ha resumido Maíllo.
