El alcalde de León, Antonio Silván, ha asegurado este jueves que no va a dimitir por las grabaciones realizadas por la UDEF dentro de la operación Enredadera, en las que facilitaba al empresario José Luis Ulibarri -en prisión preventiva- información sobre el desarrollo de las mesas de contratación, y ha recordado que no está investigado por este asunto.
En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación en el Consistorio leonés, Silván, tras publicarse estas conversaciones, ha asegurado que no ha cometido ningún delito por el que tenga que dimitir o esconderse y ha anunciado la celebración de un pleno extraordinario lo antes posibles para dar explicaciones.
Estas grabaciones, publicadas por varios medios, y realizadas en septiembre y octubre del año pasado, están incorporadas en el caso Enredadera y muestran cómo en pleno proceso de una mesa contratación para la adjudicación de servicios, el alcalde informaba personalmente de su desarrollo a Ulibarri, que se encuentra en prisión provisional desde el pasado 5 de julio involucrado en la operación "Enredadera", que instruye un caso de amaños en sistemas de gestión del tráfico en municipios de diversas comunidades.
