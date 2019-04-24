Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que la llegada de inmigrantes se haya incrementado "un 173%", como ha asegurado Casado

El presidente del PP ha exagerado los datos del aumento de la llegada de inmigrantes durante el Gobierno de Sánchez.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, antes del debate electoral. /REUTERS

Esta es la mentira

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha afirmado en el debate que "según la Organización Internacional de las Migraciones, ha habido un 173% más de llegada de inmigrantes irregulares en los meses que ha gobernado Pedro Sánchez".

Esta es la verdad

La inmigración irregular ha aumentado con Pedro Sánchez, pero no tanto como dice Casado. Según documenta el Ministerio de Interior, la inmigración irregular se ha incrementado en los diez meses de Gobierno socialista un 93,7%, y se registró la llegada irregular de 61.247 personas.

