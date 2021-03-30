Estás leyendo: El CGPJ deja cuatro plazas vacantes en el Supremo por la entrada en vigor de su reforma 'exprés'

GOBIERNO DE LOS JUECES

El CGPJ deja cuatro plazas vacantes en el Supremo por la entrada en vigor de su reforma 'exprés'

Quedan pendientes cuatro nombramientos en el Tribunal Supremo que no pueden cubrirse por un Consejo General del Poder Judicial en funciones, como lo está el actual desde diciembre de 2018, ante la prohibición de nombramientos en la cúpula judicial que establece la reforma que entra en vigor este miércoles.

El presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes. EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) deja pendientes cuatro nombramientos en el Tribunal Supremo, entre otras vacantes, ante la entrada en vigor, este miércoles, de la reforma impulsada por PSOE y Unidas Podemos que ha sido aprobada por las Cortes Generales para limitar las funciones del gobierno de los jueces cuando su mandato esté caducado, como ocurre en la actualidad, desde hace dos años y cuatro meses.

Las cuatro plazas en el Tribunal Supremo que se quedan sin cubrir son: una en la Sala de lo Civil por la jubilación de Antonio Salas; otra en la Sala de lo Social por el fallecimiento de José Manuel López García; y dos en la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo por las jubilaciones de Jorge Rodríguez-Zapata y Javier Borrego. Además se debe cubrir la plaza vacante por el fallecimiento del magistrado de la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo Nicolás Maurandi. Otra plaza pendiente es la de la Presidencia de la Audiencia Provincial de La Rioja

La reforma 'exprés' del CGPJ, que entrará en vigor este miércoles tras su publicación en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) este martes, impide que un CGPJ caducado, como el de ahora, pueda hacer nombramientos discrecionales en la cúpula judicial. No podrá ya proponer si está en funciones a los presidentes del Supremo, la Audiencia Nacional, las Audiencias Provinciales ni los Tribunales Superiores de Justicia; tampoco a los presidentes de sala y magistrados del TS ni a los magistrados del Tribunal Constitucional.

Los últimos nombramientos fueron realizados en el Pleno del pasado 4 de marzo. En un principio, el presidente del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes, decidió no incluirlos en el orden del día ante las noticias de un inminente acuerdo entre PSOE y PP para renovar el Consejo, que lleva más de dos años en situación de interinidad. Sin embargo, un grupo de vocales le pidió que volviera a meterlos en la agenda, y así lo hizo, pero solo pudieron realizarse seis de los ocho nombramientos previstos por la división manifiesta en el CGPJ.

